TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Five days of public opinion polls to select whether President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) or former premier William Lai (賴清德) will represent the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan's 2020 presidential race start today (June 10), and continue through Friday (June 14), if necessary.

The ad hoc presidential primary, which will run from June 10 to June 14 and consists of public opinion polls, will equally weigh the results from survey participants called on landlines and cell phones.

In order to drum up support, both candidates have intensified their campaigns across Taiwan. Tsai visited Taoyuan City and Hsinchu City on Sunday (June 9), where she promised supporters, "Help Tsai Ing-wen take care of the phone [survey] and enable Tsai to take care of Taiwan," reported Liberty Times. Tsai's camp is hoping to win the primary and establish a unified front for the general election.

Meanwhile, Lai on Sunday launched the "Strengthen Taiwan" motorcade rally in Pingtung County that will take three days to reach the Presidential Office in Taipei. At the opening of the rally, Lai said that he hoped to "regain the strength of society and enable the DPP to reclaim the support of all the people," according to the report.

The DPP public opinion survey is to be conducted from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every evening from June 10 until as late as June 14, if necessary. This will be the first time the DPP has included survey results from mobile phone users, which will comprise 50 percent of those polled, while the other 50 percent will be landline users.

If enough samples have been successfully completed by June 13, the results could be announced that evening. Otherwise, the polls will continue until June 14, when the final results will be made public.