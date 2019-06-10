|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Bellinger LAD
|63
|228
|51
|81
|.355
|Yelich Mil
|59
|212
|50
|72
|.340
|McNeil NYM
|51
|185
|21
|62
|.335
|Arenado Col
|63
|254
|48
|84
|.331
|Dahl Col
|55
|203
|36
|67
|.330
|Bell Pit
|63
|243
|46
|79
|.325
|Rendon Was
|51
|185
|45
|59
|.319
|JTurner LAD
|58
|205
|31
|64
|.312
|Freeman Atl
|64
|250
|46
|78
|.312
|DPeralta Ari
|52
|216
|31
|65
|.301
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 24; Alonso, New York, 21; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 20; FReyes, San Diego, 19; Renfroe, San Diego, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; 3 tied at 17.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 57; Arenado, Colorado, 55; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 54; Ozuna, St. Louis, 54; Yelich, Milwaukee, 53; Escobar, Arizona, 49; Alonso, New York, 46; KMarte, Arizona, 45; Rizzo, Chicago, 45; 3 tied at 44.
|Pitching
Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 7-1; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-2; Greinke, Arizona, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Strasburg, Washington, 7-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 7-4.