|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Tampa Bay
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Boston
|34
|32
|.515
|7
|Toronto
|23
|42
|.354
|17½
|Baltimore
|20
|45
|.308
|20½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|43
|21
|.672
|—
|Cleveland
|33
|32
|.508
|10½
|Chicago
|31
|33
|.484
|12
|Detroit
|24
|38
|.387
|18
|Kansas City
|20
|45
|.308
|23½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Texas
|34
|30
|.531
|9½
|Oakland
|33
|33
|.500
|11½
|Los Angeles
|31
|35
|.470
|13½
|Seattle
|28
|41
|.406
|18
___
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 2, 1st game
Texas 10, Oakland 5, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0
Arizona 6, Toronto 0
Baltimore 4, Houston 1
Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Detroit 9, Minnesota 3
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1, 2nd game
Texas 3, Oakland 1, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 12, Seattle 3
|Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1
Arizona 8, Toronto 2
Minnesota 12, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings
Houston 4, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2
Oakland 9, Texas 8
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 3
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 7-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 5-4) at Boston (Sale 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 10:07 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.