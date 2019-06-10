  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/10 07:36
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 300 512 100—12 17 0
Detroit 100 000 100— 2 9 0

Odorizzi, Morin (7), Duffey (9) and Garver; Carpenter, Austin Adams (4), C.Torres (6), Stumpf (8), J.Jimenez (9) and J.Hicks. W_Odorizzi 9-2. L_Carpenter 1-3. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz (11), Rosario (19), Sano (6), Buxton (8).

___

Tampa Bay 210 001 200—6 14 1
Boston 010 000 000—1 8 0

Snell, Drake (7), Kolarek (9) and d'Arnaud; E.Rodriguez, Hembree (6), Walden (7), Brewer (7), Brasier (9) and Leon. W_Snell 4-5. L_E.Rodriguez 6-4. HRs_Tampa Bay, Heredia (2), Diaz (10), Lowe 2 (13).

___

Baltimore 000 000 000—0 6 2
Houston 000 201 01x—4 5 0

Bundy, Phillips (7), Lucas (8) and Severino; Miley, Pressly (7), Rondon (8), James (9), R.Osuna (9) and Chirinos. W_Miley 6-3. L_Bundy 3-7. Sv_R.Osuna (17). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (1).

___

New York 050 000 001 1—7 11 2
Cleveland 000 004 101 0—6 7 0
(10 innings)

Green, Cortes Jr. (3), Kahnle (6), Ottavino (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9), Tarpley (10) and G.Sanchez; Bieber, Cole (2), Goody (4), Clippard (5), Olson (7), Cimber (8), O.Perez (9) and R.Perez, Plawecki. W_Chapman 1-1. L_O.Perez 1-1. Sv_Tarpley (1). HRs_New York, Gardner (9). Cleveland, Bauers (7), Freeman (1), Martin (8).

___

Chicago 020 000 111—5 12 0
Kansas City 000 100 001—2 6 2

R.Lopez, Marshall (7), Bummer (8), K.Herrera (9) and Castillo; Sparkman, Barlow (7), McCarthy (9) and Maldonado. W_R.Lopez 4-6. L_Sparkman 1-2. HRs_Chicago, Jimenez (8). Kansas City, Soler (17).

___

Seattle 020 003 211—9 13 0
Los Angeles 001 000 110—3 7 1

Austin Adams, LeBlanc (2), Bautista (8), Bass (9) and T.Murphy; Suarez, C.Allen (5), Tropeano (6), L.Garcia (9) and Lucroy. W_LeBlanc 3-2. L_Suarez 1-1. HRs_Seattle, Seager (4), Encarnacion 2 (20), Murphy 2 (7), Vogelbach (16). Los Angeles, La Stella (15).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Arizona 008 000 000—8 10 0
Toronto 110 000 000—2 7 0

Ray, Bradley (7), Y.Lopez (9) and Kelly; Richard, Pannone (3), Law (5), Luciano (7), Biagini (9) and D.Jansen. W_Ray 5-3. L_Richard 0-2. HRs_Arizona, Marte (15), Kelly (7). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 000 000 001—1 2 0
New York 300 120 00x—6 8 0

Hoffman, Bettis (5), Estevez (8) and Iannetta; Syndergaard, Familia (8), Santiago (9) and Nido. W_Syndergaard 4-4. L_Hoffman 1-3. HRs_New York, Frazier (6).

___

Cincinnati 010 000 300—4 9 0
Philadelphia 002 010 000—3 5 0

Gray, Duke (6), Lorenzen (7), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali; Nola, Alvarez (7), Velasquez (7), Hammer (9) and Realmuto. W_Duke 3-1. L_Alvarez 0-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (13).

___

Pittsburgh 020 000 000—2 5 1
Milwaukee 000 001 13x—5 9 0

Brault, Ri.Rodriguez (7), Liriano (8), Hartlieb (8) and E.Diaz; C.Anderson, Houser (7), Jeffress (8), Hader (9) and Grandal. W_Jeffress 1-0. L_Liriano 1-1. Sv_Hader (16). HRs_Pittsburgh, Kang (5). Milwaukee, Moustakas (20), Yelich (24).

___

Atlanta 001 000 004 101—7 10 0
Miami 100 020 200 100—6 14 0
(12 innings)

Fried, Toussaint (7), Webb (8), Swarzak (9), Jackson (10), Blevins (11), Winkler (11), Tomlin (12) and Flowers, B.McCann; P.Lopez, Guerrero (7), Brice (7), N.Anderson (8), Romo (9), Kinley (10), J.Garcia (10), Conley (12) and Holaday. W_Winkler 3-1. L_Conley 1-6. Sv_Tomlin (1). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna Jr. (14). Miami, Dean (2).

___

Los Angeles 100 000 000—1 5 0
San Francisco 000 000 000—0 5 1

Buehler, Baez (8), K.Jansen (9) and Barnes; Bumgarner, Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Vogt. W_Buehler 7-1. L_Bumgarner 3-6. Sv_K.Jansen (19). HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (13).

___

Washington 100 000 040—5 8 1
San Diego 000 100 001—2 7 1

Strasburg, Barraclough (8), Grace (9), Guerra (9) and Gomes; Perdomo, Erlin (4), Wingenter (6), Stammen (8), Diaz (8) and A.Allen. W_Strasburg 7-3. L_Stammen 4-3. HRs_Washington, Eaton (6), Kendrick (11), Turner (4), Rendon (12).