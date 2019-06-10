  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/10 06:52
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 63 228 51 81 .355
Yelich Mil 59 212 50 72 .340
McNeil NYM 51 185 21 62 .335
Arenado Col 63 254 48 84 .331
Dahl Col 55 203 36 67 .330
Bell Pit 63 243 46 79 .325
Rendon Was 50 181 44 58 .320
JTurner LAD 58 205 31 64 .312
Freeman Atl 64 250 46 78 .312
JBaez ChC 61 250 42 76 .304
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 24; Alonso, New York, 21; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 20; FReyes, San Diego, 19; Renfroe, San Diego, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; 3 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 57; Arenado, Colorado, 55; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 54; Ozuna, St. Louis, 54; Yelich, Milwaukee, 53; Escobar, Arizona, 49; Alonso, New York, 46; KMarte, Arizona, 45; 4 tied at 44.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 7-1; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-2; Greinke, Arizona, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Castillo, Cincinnati, 6-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1.