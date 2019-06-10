BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/10 06:13
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 5 1 .833
Washington 4 1 .800 ½
Indiana 3 2 .600
Chicago 1 2 .333
Atlanta 1 4 .200
New York 1 4 .200
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 2 .667
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 ½
Seattle 3 2 .600 ½
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Las Vegas 2 3 .400
Dallas 0 4 .000 3

___

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles 89, Minnesota 85

Sunday's Games

Washington 86, Dallas 62

Connecticut 65, Atlanta 59

New York 88, Las Vegas 78

Phoenix 94, Indiana 87

Seattle at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.<