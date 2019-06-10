Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|300
|512
|100—12
|17
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|100—
|2
|9
|0
Odorizzi, Morin (7), Duffey (9) and Garver; Carpenter, Adams (4), C.Torres (6), Stumpf (8), J.Jimenez (9) and J.Hicks. W_Odorizzi 9-2. L_Carpenter 1-3. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz (11), Rosario (19), Sano (6), Buxton (8).
___
|Tampa Bay
|210
|001
|200—6
|14
|1
|Boston
|010
|000
|000—1
|8
|0
Snell, Drake (7), Kolarek (9) and d'Arnaud; E.Rodriguez, Hembree (6), Walden (7), Brewer (7), Brasier (9) and Leon. W_Snell 4-5. L_E.Rodriguez 6-4. HRs_Tampa Bay, Heredia (2), Diaz (10), Lowe 2 (13).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|2
|Houston
|000
|201
|01x—4
|5
|0
Bundy, Phillips (7), Lucas (8) and Severino; Miley, Pressly (7), Rondon (8), James (9), R.Osuna (9) and Chirinos. W_Miley 6-3. L_Bundy 3-7. Sv_R.Osuna (17). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (1).
___
|New York
|050
|000
|001
|1—7
|11
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|004
|101
|0—6
|7
|0
Green, Cortes Jr. (3), Kahnle (6), Ottavino (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9), Tarpley (10) and G.Sanchez; Bieber, Cole (2), Goody (4), Clippard (5), Olson (7), Cimber (8), O.Perez (9) and R.Perez, Plawecki. W_Chapman 1-1. L_O.Perez 1-1. Sv_Tarpley (1). HRs_New York, Gardner (9). Cleveland, Bauers (7), Freeman (1), Martin (8).
___
|Chicago
|020
|000
|111—5
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|001—2
|6
|2
R.Lopez, Marshall (7), Bummer (8), Herrera (9) and Castillo; Sparkman, Barlow (7), McCarthy (9) and Maldonado. W_R.Lopez 4-6. L_Sparkman 1-2. HRs_Chicago, Jimenez (8). Kansas City, Soler (17).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Arizona
|008
|000
|000—8
|10
|0
|Toronto
|110
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
Ray, Bradley (7), Y.Lopez (9) and Kelly; Richard, Pannone (3), Law (5), Luciano (7), Biagini (9) and Jansen. W_Ray 5-3. L_Richard 0-2. HRs_Arizona, Marte (15), Kelly (7). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001—1
|2
|0
|New York
|300
|120
|00x—6
|8
|0
Hoffman, Bettis (5), Estevez (8) and Iannetta; Syndergaard, Familia (8), Santiago (9) and Nido. W_Syndergaard 4-4. L_Hoffman 1-3. HRs_New York, Frazier (6).
___
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|300—4
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|010
|000—3
|5
|0
Gray, Duke (6), Lorenzen (7), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali; Nola, Alvarez (7), Velasquez (7), Hammer (9) and Realmuto. W_Duke 3-1. L_Alvarez 0-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (13).
___
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|13x—5
|9
|0
Brault, Ri.Rodriguez (7), Liriano (8), Hartlieb (8) and E.Diaz; C.Anderson, Houser (7), Jeffress (8), Hader (9) and Grandal. W_Jeffress 1-0. L_Liriano 1-1. Sv_Hader (16). HRs_Pittsburgh, Kang (5). Milwaukee, Moustakas (20), Yelich (24).