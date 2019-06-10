|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Meadows TB
|47
|182
|31
|63
|.346
|Polanco Min
|61
|246
|41
|82
|.333
|TAnderson ChW
|56
|212
|33
|68
|.321
|LeMahieu NYY
|59
|237
|41
|76
|.321
|Brantley Hou
|63
|246
|30
|78
|.317
|La Stella LAA
|60
|209
|38
|66
|.316
|Dozier KC
|52
|185
|27
|58
|.314
|Reddick Hou
|59
|218
|28
|68
|.312
|Springer Hou
|48
|185
|41
|57
|.308
|Fletcher LAA
|62
|221
|32
|68
|.308
|Home Runs
Rosario, Minnesota, 19; GSanchez, New York, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Encarnacion, Seattle, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; 4 tied at 16.
|Runs Batted In
Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 48; Bregman, Houston, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Encarnacion, Seattle, 43; Cron, Minnesota, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 43; 2 tied at 42.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 7-0; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.