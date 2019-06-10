BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Washington
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Indiana
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|New York
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Seattle
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Las Vegas
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Dallas
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|Saturday's Games
Los Angeles 89, Minnesota 85
|Sunday's Games
Washington 86, Dallas 62
Connecticut 65, Atlanta 59
Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.<