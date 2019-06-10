BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/10 05:11
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 5 1 .833
Washington 4 1 .800 ½
Indiana 3 1 .750 1
Chicago 1 2 .333
Atlanta 1 4 .200
New York 0 4 .000 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 2 .667
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 ½
Seattle 3 2 .600 ½
Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1
Phoenix 1 2 .333
Dallas 0 4 .000 3

___

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles 89, Minnesota 85

Sunday's Games

Washington 86, Dallas 62

Connecticut 65, Atlanta 59

Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.<