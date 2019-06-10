DETROIT (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered for the fourth straight game and the Minnesota Twins connected four times in all Sunday to rout the Detroit Tigers 12-2.

Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also connected for the Twins. Minnesota hit eight homers while winning two of three in Detroit.

The Tigers have lost 13 of their last 15 at Comerica Park.

Jake Odorizzi (9-2) allowed one run on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out eight and has given up just one run in his past 22 1/3 innings.

Ryan Carpenter (1-3) was tagged for eight runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings. He was the first Tigers pitcher to allow eight runs and 10 hits in fewer than four innings since Anibal Sanchez on Aug. 8, 2017.

The Twins took the lead after two batters when Jorge Polanco singled and scored on Mitch Garver's double. Cruz followed with a two-run homer to give the Twins three runs before Carpenter had recorded an out.

Detroit got a run in the bottom of the first when Nicholas Castellanos grounded into a double play with runners at the corners.

Sano hit Carpenter's first pitch of the fourth over the right-center field scoreboard to make it 4-1, and Polanco added a sacrifice fly before Rosario's RBI single ended Carpenter's day. C.J. Cron then made it 8-1 with a two-run double off Austin Adams.

Cruz's RBI single in the fifth gave the Twins an eight-run lead, and Buxton hit a two-run homer off Carlos Torres to make it 11-1 in the sixth.

The Tigers put two runners on in the sixth, but Castellanos took off on a routine fly to right, apparently forgetting there was only one out. He was doubled off second while watching from third base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: LHP Adalberto Meija (calf) continues to work out with Class A Fort Myers, but has yet to appear in a game.

Tigers: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (elbow) began a rehab stint for Class A Lakeland on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Both teams are off on Monday. The Twins return home to begin a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, while the Tigers will play three games against the Kansas City Royals. The third game will take place in Omaha and will be the first major league game played in Nebraska.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports