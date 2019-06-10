  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/10 04:47
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Meadows TB 47 182 31 63 .346
Polanco Min 61 246 41 82 .333
TAnderson ChW 56 212 33 68 .321
LeMahieu NYY 58 231 40 74 .320
Brantley Hou 63 246 30 78 .317
La Stella LAA 60 209 38 66 .316
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
Reddick Hou 58 217 28 67 .309
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Fletcher LAA 62 221 32 68 .308
Home Runs

Rosario, Minnesota, 19; GSanchez, New York, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Encarnacion, Seattle, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; 4 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 48; Bregman, Houston, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Encarnacion, Seattle, 43; Cron, Minnesota, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 43; 2 tied at 42.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 7-0; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.