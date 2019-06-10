  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/10 04:32
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 62 224 51 81 .362
Yelich Mil 58 208 49 70 .337
McNeil NYM 51 185 21 62 .335
Arenado Col 63 254 48 84 .331
Bell Pit 62 239 46 79 .331
Dahl Col 55 203 36 67 .330
Rendon Was 50 181 44 58 .320
JTurner LAD 57 202 31 63 .312
Freeman Atl 63 244 46 76 .311
JBaez ChC 61 250 42 76 .304
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Alonso, New York, 21; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; FReyes, San Diego, 19; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 19; Renfroe, San Diego, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; 3 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 57; Arenado, Colorado, 55; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 54; Ozuna, St. Louis, 54; Yelich, Milwaukee, 52; Escobar, Arizona, 49; Alonso, New York, 46; KMarte, Arizona, 45; 4 tied at 44.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-0; Soroka, Atlanta, 7-1; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-2; Greinke, Arizona, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Castillo, Cincinnati, 6-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1.