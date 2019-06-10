BC-SOC--WWCup-England-Scotland Sums

|England-Scotland Sums
|By The Associated Press
|Scotland
|0
|1—1
|England
|2
|0—2
First half_1, England, Nikita Parris, 14th minute; 2, England, Ellen White, 40th.
Second half_3, Scotland, Claire Emslie, 79th.
Shots_England 12, Scotland 5.
Shots On Goal_England 6, Scotland 4.
Yellow Cards_Scotland, Jenny Beattie, 43rd; Nicola Docherty, 47th.
Offsides_England 3, Scotland 1.
Fouls Committed_England 7, Scotland 9.
Corner Kicks_England 9, Scotland 2.
Referee_Jana Adamkova, Czech Republic. Assistant Referees_Lucie Ratajova, Czech Republic; Maria Sukenikova, Slovakia; Felix Zwayer, Germany. 4th Official_Anastasia Pustovoytova, Russia.
A_0.
|Lineups
England: Karen Bardsley; Millie Bright (Abbie McManus, 55th), Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton; Jill Scott, Keira Walsh; Fran Kirby (Georgia Stanway, 82nd), Beth Mead (Karen Carney, 71st), Nikita Parris, Ellen White.
Scotland: Lee Alexander; Jenny Beattie, Rachel Corsie, Nicola Docherty (Kirsty Smith, 55th), Sophie Howard (Chloe Arthur, 75th); Kim Little, Christie Murray (Lizzie Arnot, 87th), Caroline Weir; Erin Cuthbert, Claire Emslie, Lisa Evans.