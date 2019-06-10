India vs Australia Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Sunday of the Cricket World Cup group match between India and Australia at the Oval:

INDIA

Rohit Sharma c Carey b Coulter-Nile 57

Shikhar Dhawan c sub (Lyon) b Starc 117

Virat Kohli c Cummins b Stoinis 82

Hardik Pandya c Finch b Cummins 48

Mahendra Singh Dhoni c and b Stoinis 27

Lokesh Rahul not out 11

Kedar Jadhav not out 0

Extras: (3lb, 7w) 10

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 352

Overs: 50

Did not bat: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Fall of wickets: 1-127, 2-220, 3-301, 4-338, 5-348

Bowling: Pat Cummins 10-0-55-1, Mitchell Starc 10-0-74-1, Nathan Coulter-Nile 10-1-63-1, Glenn Maxwell 7-0-45-0, Adam Zampa 6-0-50-0, Marcus Stoinis 7-0-62-2.

AUSTRALIA

David Warner c Kumar b Chahal 56

Aaron Finch run out 36

Steve Smith lbw b Kumar 69

Usman Khawaja b Bumrah 42

Glenn Maxwell c sub (Jadeja) b Chahal 28

Marcus Stoinis b Kumar 0

Alex Carey not out 55

Nathan Coulter-Nile c Kohli b Bumrah 4

Pat Cummins c Dhoni b Bumrah 8

Mitchell Starc run out 3

Adam Zampa c sub (Jadeja) b Kumar 1

Extras: (3lb, 1nb, 7w, 3b) 14

TOTAL: (all out) 316

Overs: 50

Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-133, 3-202, 4-238, 5-238, 6-244, 7-283, 8-300, 9-313

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-50-3, Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-61-3, Hardik Pandya 10-0-68-0, Kuldeep Yadav 9-0-55-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-62-2, Kedar Jadhav 1-0-14-0.

Toss: India

Result: India wins by 36 runs

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.