India vs Australia Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Sunday of the Cricket World Cup group match between India and Australia at the Oval:
|INDIA
Rohit Sharma c Carey b Coulter-Nile 57
Shikhar Dhawan c sub (Lyon) b Starc 117
Virat Kohli c Cummins b Stoinis 82
Hardik Pandya c Finch b Cummins 48
Mahendra Singh Dhoni c and b Stoinis 27
Lokesh Rahul not out 11
Kedar Jadhav not out 0
Extras: (3lb, 7w) 10
TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 352
Overs: 50
Did not bat: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Fall of wickets: 1-127, 2-220, 3-301, 4-338, 5-348
Bowling: Pat Cummins 10-0-55-1, Mitchell Starc 10-0-74-1, Nathan Coulter-Nile 10-1-63-1, Glenn Maxwell 7-0-45-0, Adam Zampa 6-0-50-0, Marcus Stoinis 7-0-62-2.
|AUSTRALIA
David Warner c Kumar b Chahal 56
Aaron Finch run out 36
Steve Smith lbw b Kumar 69
Usman Khawaja b Bumrah 42
Glenn Maxwell c sub (Jadeja) b Chahal 28
Marcus Stoinis b Kumar 0
Alex Carey not out 55
Nathan Coulter-Nile c Kohli b Bumrah 4
Pat Cummins c Dhoni b Bumrah 8
Mitchell Starc run out 3
Adam Zampa c sub (Jadeja) b Kumar 1
Extras: (3lb, 1nb, 7w, 3b) 14
TOTAL: (all out) 316
Overs: 50
Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-133, 3-202, 4-238, 5-238, 6-244, 7-283, 8-300, 9-313
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-50-3, Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-61-3, Hardik Pandya 10-0-68-0, Kuldeep Yadav 9-0-55-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-62-2, Kedar Jadhav 1-0-14-0.
Toss: India
Result: India wins by 36 runs
Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.