TAIPE (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s ex-premier William Lai (賴清德) on Sunday (June 10) pleaded with the public to choose the strongest candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) before the party conducts a 5-day public telephone poll beginning on Monday to determine its candidate for running the 2020 presidential election.

Lai has embarked on a 3-day motorcade parade, starting from a temple in Taiwan’s southern county of Pingtung on June 9 and ending on the Ketagalan Boulevard on June 11.

Lai said the primary has come down to the last stretch and pleaded with the public to “choose the strongest candidate to represent the DPP” and enable the party to safeguard Taiwan and the democracy comes the 2020 presidential election.

DPP Legislator Chung Chia-pin（鍾佳濱）representing Pingtung came to the temple to show his support, saying that he believes in the Taiwanese saying, “God favors the modest ones,” and that Lai will win the victory in the end.

Media reported that some people have set up stalls at a market in Pingtung since several days ago, appealing to shoppers to “support Lai in order to resist Han,” who is opposition party Kumintang’s presidential front runner.

In response to Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan’s (蘇嘉全) comment in a rally to gather support for President Tsai Ing-wen that Tsai “appointed a wrong premier,” Lai said when he left his post as Tainan mayor to take over as premier, he acted out of goodwill with a resolution to fight for Taiwan.

He added that challenges had loomed over Tsai’s administration, and during his one year and four months tenure, his team tried its best to push various policies, including the tax cut measures that has benefited the public the most and the project that has created a favorable investment environment for Taiwanese businesspeople moving their businesses back to Taiwan.

Referring to the tax cut measures, Lai said the tax cut bill was initiated by his predecessor Lin Chuan (林全) and pushed through the legislature by his team.

In response to the comment some people made about the primary that this is a disproportional battle, Lai said the factor deterring the outcome of the primary is the people. Therefore, Lai said he came back to the streets and grassroots communities and used the most traditional and sincere fashion to appeal to the public for their support.



Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安) came to the support of Lai, saying that he wanted to give Lai more blessing and was moved by him for his courage and sense of mission to uphold Taiwan’s future.