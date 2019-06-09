In this March 5, 2019 photo, structures both modern and old flank visitors walking on the High Line park in New York. An estimated 8 million visitors
FILE - In this July 11, 2003 file photo, grass and weeds cover the High Line, a 1.5-mile-long elevated steel railroad spur built 70 years ago to carry
NEW YORK (AP) — The creators of New York's High Line park turned a disused rail line into an urban oasis, art showcase and tourism magnet that welcomes 8 million visitors a year.
The park is now marking two milestones. Its final section opened Wednesday, days before the 10th anniversary of the opening of the first section on June 9, 2009.
The elevated rail line was built in the 1930s to raise freight trains above street level. Efforts to preserve the line started in the 1980s, after the trains stopped running.
The blocks surrounding the High Line then were largely undeveloped and considered dangerous by some.
Anthony Annaruma remembers the area when it was frequented by sex workers. Now, he's working on a new building where apartments will sell for millions of dollars.