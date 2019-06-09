TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the number of Hongkongers protesting against the controversial extradition bill amounting to 300,000 according to protest organizer’s initial estimate, a Taiwan’s legislator opined that the powerful momentum the protest had gathered stems from Hong Kong residents’ lack of confidence in China’s judicial system.

The controversial extradition bill originated from Hong Kong authorities’ proposal that the city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, should be given powers to send fugitives and suspects to jurisdictions not covered by existing arrangements, including to mainland China and Taiwan.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Yu Wan-ju (余宛如) said most Hongkongers dread to see the passage of extradition bill, because they don’t have confidence in China's judicial system. They are afraid that the referred criminality could be too broad and ambiguous, resulting in people easily falling into the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) dragnet.

Once the extradition bill becomes law, Hong Kong’s chief executive will have the power of extraditing people of any nationality to the Chinese government. Even though the Hong Kong Government said it will review extradition requests, the majority of Hong Kong residents have no hope of their CPP-mandated government officials being able to fight or counteract extradition requests in the future, the legislator said. .

If passed, the bill might even be broadened to become retroactive and apply to past cases, she added.

Yu said the extraction bill, which is used by the Chinese government as a frightening tool to achieve the effect of authoritarian rule, has a two-pronged effect on Taiwan. If passed, the law will have a chilling effect on Taiwanese traveling to Hong Kong and cause them to squelch their own freedom of speech, she added.

If the situation develops to the situation where Taiwanese people’s freedom of person cannot be guaranteed, the Mainland Affairs Council said it might issue a travel advisory for Hong Kong in the future.

She also mentioned that if the bill is passed, the U.S. is very likely to suspend Hong Kong's status as an independent tariff region, further causing distress to China's economy. When the Hong Kong dollar becomes Renminbi, Taiwan's wealth reserve in Hong Kong will become more interactive with China' economy, and Hong Kong will also lose its position as the financial center of Asia, Yu added.

In face of the developing situation, the bill for managing and taxing extraterritorial capital remitted back to Taiwan should be passed soon so that Taiwan's capital in Hong Kong can be remitted back as soon as possible, the legislator said.