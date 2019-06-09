TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The first batch of hot air balloon rides at Taoyuan’s Shihmen Reservoir on the mornings and afternoons of June 15 -18 will be open for online registration from 10:30 a.m. on June 10, the Taoyuan’s Department of Tourism said on June 5.

The 9-day 2019 Shihmen Reservoir Hot Air Balloon Carnival runs from June 15 - 23 at Shihmen Reservoir. Each day, the riding sessions are divided into the morning session from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and the afternoon session from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with each session allowing only 100 people, according to the department.

The rides on the mornings and afternoons of June 19 – 23 will be open for registration from 10:30 a.m. on June 17, the department said.

All registrations have to be made via the event’s official website, and each registration is allowed to purchase only two tickets, the department added. Successful online registration only means securing a priority to take the ride, but delay or cancellation of the rides could happen depending on the weather conditions of the day.

The ride is NT$500 per person, but Taoyuan residents can enjoy the special price of NT$400, the department said.

For information related to the registration, please refer to the event’s official website, Taoyuan Travel website , or the “愛ㄑ桃” Facebook account .

