Kazakhs went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president. The oil-rich, former-Soviet nation's interim president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to beat his six, little-known rivals.

The 66-year-old Tolayev was handpicked by former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, who announced his departure in March. But the 78-year-old Nazarbayev, who holds the official title of Yelbasy, or national leader, and continues to run the ruling Nur Otan party, remains the power behind the throne.

After voting early on Sunday morning, former prime minister and foreign minister Tokayev told reporters, in English, that Nazarbayev "was still in power in the capacity of chairman of the security council ... and other capacities."

'Sham poll'

Among the candidates standing against Tolayev is Dania Yespayeva, Kazakhstan's first female presidential candidate.

Activists have risked imprisonment protesting the poll in a country where demonstrations are all but outlawed.

Asya Tulesova was detained for two weeks after unfurling a banner during a rally. "We see that rallies are formally permitted but in reality [prohibited]," she said.

"The internet is often blocked. So citizens have no ability to express their opinion other than through creative actions," she added.

Tokayev pledged his administration would be "building up a dialogue with all those who support the government and those who are against the government."

Observers monitoring

No Kazakh vote has yet been recognized as fully democratic by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which has sent more than 300 observers to monitor Sunday's election.

Kazakhstan is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), a free-trade bloc that also includes Russia and Belarus.

