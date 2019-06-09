TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) steam train CT273 pulled into Hualien Port Station on Sunday (June 9) morning to celebrate the agency’s 132 anniversary, attracting nearly 100 train buffs to take photos of the train with its engine releasing billowing clouds of black smoke, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Nearly 100 people with professional camera equipment took up their ideal positions at the waterfront recreation area of Hualien Port to wait for the celebratory steam train to pull into the station, which only freight trains travel to and from on a regular basis, according to CNA.

CT273 was made by Kawasaki Heavy Industries Rolling Stock Company. The steam locomotive, dubbed “The Queen of Locomotives” for its elegant body design and fast traveling speed, was once the fastest locomotive on TRA’s Western Line. In 1984, CT273 became TRA’s last steam locative to retire, giving way to electric locomotives, the news outlet said.

A railway market was organized at the waterfront recreation area to cater to visitors, including passengers who came by taking the celebratory train. The market offered performances of street soul dances, ukulele, and singing by Hualien Happy Family Choir as well as a food fair, CNA reported.

(CNA photo)

(Orrin Hoopman video)