BANGKOK (CNA) -- The 2019 Taiwan LGBTQ Film Festival in Bangkok kicked off Saturday, with a forum hosted to highlight the process Taiwan went through to legalize same-sex marriage.



The festival opened with the screening of "Small Talk" (日常對話), a documentary directed by Huang Hui-Chen (黃惠偵) detailing her relationship with her mother, at Warehouse 30 in Bangkok, attracting nearly 100 people, including three members of Thailand's parliament from the Future Forward Party -- Klaikong Vaidhyakarn, Nateepat Kulsetthasith and Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat.



After the screening of the film, a forum was hosted by Taiwanese LGBTQ activist Jay Lin (林志杰), founder and CEO of Taipei-based Portico Media and founder of LGBTQ streaming platform GagaOOLala.



Lin expounded on the series of steps Taiwan has taken to become the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage last month, in the hope of making more Thai people know more about Taiwan.



Lin said that Thailand could be the second country in Asia to legalize gay marriage and he expressed his wish to share Taiwan's experience in this regard with Thai people with the aim of promoting Taiwan's soft power.



To advocate human rights for LGBTQ people in Thailand, Lin suggested that Thai LGBTQ activists form alliances with other groups such as workers' or women's associations and develop empathy for each other.



The film festival, scheduled to last until June 15, is curated by Chen Yen-lin (陳彥霖) in collaboration with Alliance Francaise de Bangkok and Documentary Club to shed light on the development of Taiwan's LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage legislation.



In the coming week, the films "Blue Gate Crossing," "Queer Taiwan," "Tale of the Lost Boys" and "Juliets" will be featured, which will end with "I Don't Want to Sleep Alone," a 2006 Malaysian-Taiwanese romantic drama film written and directed by Tsai Ming-liang (蔡明亮).