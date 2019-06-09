TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Athletic Association on Taiwan’s Matsu Islands is offering tourists free kayaking coaching activities at the Qinbi seaport (芹壁澳口) on Beigan Island during the Dragon Boat Holiday as part of the local government’s plan to promote sports in 2019, attracting more than 100 to participate each day, Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Sunday (June 9).

The athletic association is promoting the sport of kayaking in an effort to help Beigan Township develop coastal and maritime tourism by hiring Taiwan Kayak Association professionals to provide tourists free coaching on how to maneuver a kayak and enable themselves to enjoy the beautiful scenery of Matsu from the sea, according to Matsu Daily (馬祖日報).

The organizer said the Qinbi seaport is a very suitable location for promoting kayaking activities. The free kayaking activities on Matsu’s most picturesque coast have also been well received by tourists, most of whom were backpackers and family vacationers, CNA reported.

Matsu Daily said the association had held the same activities on June 2, and only on-site registration was required to participate.

(Lienchiang County Government photo)