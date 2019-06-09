  1. Home
  2. Politics

Han's campaign is a 'New Rogue Movement' in Taiwanese politics: TPOF Chief

You Ying-lung of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation calls Han Kuo-yu a 'bandit' promising fortune for those who will help him destroy the 'Tsai dynasty'

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/09 14:38
Han Kuo-yu at a rally in Hualien, June 8

Han Kuo-yu at a rally in Hualien, June 8 (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The president of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (財團法人台灣民意教育基金會), You Ying lung (游盈隆), released a statement on Sunday (June 9) in which he labeled the wave popularity of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) as a “New Rogue Movement” (新流寇運動).

You’s new description of the Kaohsiung Mayor’s rapidly growing presidential campaign is a new spin on the well-known pun of referring to Han Kuo-yu’s popularity as the “Han Wave” (韓流), which is the same term used for many years to refer to the popularity of Korean music and TV shows.

According to You, after observing the turnout of Han’s recent rallies in Taipei and Hualien, it is clear that the Taiwanese public needs to face the reality that Han is a very serious challenger for the office of the Taiwan presidency.

You explains the “New” portion of his “New Rogue Movement” label, by denigrating the administration of incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen. Drawing allusions to history and the age of monarch and dynasties, You says “Now that the Tsai dynasty is in decline, a new bandit has arisen” to challenge the old order.

That rogue or bandit is Han Kuo-yu, says You, and his message of “I will make you rich” (發大財) is a powerful message for the average voter disillusioned with the current government.

In his follow-up post on his Facebook account, You explains his belief that Tsai Ing-wen is incapable of defeating this “New Rogue” and that it must fall to William Lai (賴淸德) to protect Taiwan.
Han Kuo-yu
You Ying-lung
Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation
2020 election

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan election: DPP primary debate between Tsai and Lai happening Saturday, June 8
Taiwan election: DPP primary debate between Tsai and Lai happening Saturday, June 8
2019/06/08 11:07
Taiwan’s DPP presidential primary like ‘Russian roulette,’ says NGO
Taiwan’s DPP presidential primary like ‘Russian roulette,’ says NGO
2019/06/07 11:45
Wang Jin-pyng drops bid for Taiwan President, bows out of KMT primary
Wang Jin-pyng drops bid for Taiwan President, bows out of KMT primary
2019/06/06 16:13
Foxconn tycoon slams pro-Chinese Taiwan newspaper
Foxconn tycoon slams pro-Chinese Taiwan newspaper
2019/06/05 14:07
Lai promises to invite Dalai Lama to Taiwan if elected president
Lai promises to invite Dalai Lama to Taiwan if elected president
2019/06/05 13:11