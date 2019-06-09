IndyCar Schedule-Winners

|Through June 8
March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)
March 24 — INDYCAR Classic (Colton Herta)
April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Takuma Sato)
April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Alexander Rossi)
May 11 — INDYCAR Grand Prix (Simon Pagenaud)
May 26 — 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Simon Pagenaud)
June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 1 (Josef Newgarden)
June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 2 (Scott Dixon)
June 8 — DXC Technology 600 (Josef Newgarden)
June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Road America
July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto, Exhibition Place
July 20 — Iowa 300, Iowa Speedway
July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
August 18 — ABC Supply 500, Pocono Raceway
August 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Gateway Motorsports Park
September 1 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway
September 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca