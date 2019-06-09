TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Taiwanese singers were invited to perform at the Midem 2019 in France as part of the “Taiwan Beats” portion of the festival on June 5.

Midem 2019 is an international music market and festival held in Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France from June 4 to 7. Three female Taiwanese singers were invited to perform under the “Taiwan Beats” section at June 5.

Midem hosts panels, summits and workshops with an aim to boost people’s music knowledge. At the exhibition, the audience can experience a great number of different genres of music.

The event “Taiwan Beats” (台灣之夜) invited three Taiwanese musicians to perform, including Auli Blubluone, Amuyi and Sonia Calico. Blubluone and Amuyi are aboriginal singers, the former is from Puyuma (卑南族) while the latter is from Atayal (泰雅族).

The Ministry of Culture stated that Blubluone has a sweet voice which penetrates the feelings of an audience. Amuyi’s voice is very powerful, and very explosive!

The Ministry of Culture pointed out that Calico is experienced with performing at electronic music festivals. This time, she performed with traditional musical instruments and collaborated with the company “Zone Sound Creative” using visual images to accompany show.

The Ministry of Culture expressed that on the night of the“Taiwan Beats”show, the new minister of Ministry of Culture of France, Franck Riester, was at the venue. The Taiwanese singers were invited by the organization to meet up with Riester, which signifies the importance of Taiwanese pop culture worldwide.