BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/09 11:02
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 61 222 51 81 .365
Yelich Mil 58 208 49 70 .337
McNeil NYM 51 185 21 62 .335
Arenado Col 62 250 48 83 .332
Dahl Col 54 199 36 66 .332
Bell Pit 62 239 46 79 .331
Rendon Was 49 177 44 57 .322
Freeman Atl 63 244 46 76 .311
DPeralta Ari 51 212 30 65 .307
JBaez ChC 61 250 42 76 .304
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Alonso, New York, 21; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; FReyes, San Diego, 19; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 19; Renfroe, San Diego, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; 3 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 57; Arenado, Colorado, 55; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 54; Ozuna, St. Louis, 54; Yelich, Milwaukee, 52; Escobar, Arizona, 49; Alonso, New York, 46; 4 tied at 44.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-0; Soroka, Atlanta, 7-1; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-2; Greinke, Arizona, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Castillo, Cincinnati, 6-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1.