Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|040
|010
|004—9
|13
|2
|Boston
|010
|000
|010—2
|6
|1
Yarbrough, Pagan (8), Sadler (9) and d'Arnaud; J.Smith, Brewer (5), Shawaryn (6), Brasier (8), Taylor (9) and Leon. W_Yarbrough 5-2. L_J.Smith 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (3). Boston, Bradley Jr. (5).
___
|Chicago
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Giolito, Bummer (8), Colome (9) and McCann; Keller, W.Peralta (9) and Gallagher. W_Giolito 9-1. L_Keller 3-8. Sv_Colome (13). HRs_Chicago, Jimenez (7).
___
|Oakland
|000
|400
|100—
|5
|9
|1
|Texas
|302
|140
|00x—10
|11
|0
Blackburn, Dull (4), Brooks (6) and Hundley, Phegley; Palumbo, Springs (5), P.Valdez (8) and Federowicz. W_Springs 4-1. L_Blackburn 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Olson (8), Phegley (8). Texas, Mazara (9), Federowicz (1).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|012—4
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|1
Cashner, Fry (7), M.Castro (8) and Severino; F.Valdez, Harris (8), Guduan (9) and Stubbs. W_Fry 1-3. L_Harris 1-1. Sv_M.Castro (2). HRs_Baltimore, Martin (3), Nunez (16).
___
|New York
|200
|000
|200—4
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|223
|01x—8
|12
|1
Sabathia, Holder (6), Cessa (7) and Romine, G.Sanchez; Plutko, O.Perez (7), Cimber (7), Wittgren (8), Hand (9) and Plawecki. W_Plutko 2-1. L_Sabathia 3-3. HRs_New York, Gregorius (1). Cleveland, Mercado (3), Perez (11), Plawecki (2).
___
|Minnesota
|101
|000
|010—3
|6
|0
|Detroit
|031
|010
|04x—9
|15
|0
Gibson, Eades (6), Magill (8) and J.Castro; B.Farmer, N.Ramirez (3), Alcantara (6), Hardy (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_N.Ramirez 2-0. L_Gibson 6-3. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz (10). Detroit, Stewart (5), Jones 2 (8).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
|Boston
|002
|012
|00x—5
|6
|2
Stanek, Poche (2), Pruitt (3) and Zunino; Price, Workman (7), Walden (8), Barnes (9) and Christian Vazquez. W_Price 4-2. L_Poche 0-1.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Arizona
|013
|001
|001—6
|10
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Greinke, Chafin (7), Hirano (7), Andriese (8), Godley (9) and Avila; Sanchez, Gaviglio (7), Mayza (9) and Maile. W_Greinke 7-2. L_Sanchez 3-7. HRs_Arizona, Cron (2), Avila (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|200
|110
|00x—4
|6
|0
Roark, Bowman (6), Hughes (8) and Barnhart; Pivetta and Realmuto. W_Pivetta 4-1. L_Roark 4-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (10).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Teheran, Swarzak (7), Newcomb (8), Jackson (8) and Flowers; Richards, N.Anderson (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_Teheran 4-4. L_Richards 3-6. Sv_Jackson (9).
___
|Pittsburgh
|021
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|021
|100
|01x—5
|10
|1
Lyles, Feliz (4), Rodriguez (6), Liriano (7), Holmes (8) and E.Diaz; Davies, Claudio (6), Guerra (7), Jeffress (8), Hader (9) and Grandal, Pina. W_Davies 7-0. L_Feliz 2-2. Sv_Hader (15). HRs_Pittsburgh, Moran (9). Milwaukee, Moustakas (19), Pina (2).
___
|Colorado
|002
|100
|000—3
|7
|0
|New York
|021
|001
|10x—5
|9
|1
Gray, McGee (6), Estevez (7) and Wolters; Matz, S.Lugo (7), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Matz 5-4. L_Gray 5-5. Sv_E.Diaz (14). HRs_New York, Gomez (2), Alonso (21).