Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/09 10:38
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 040 010 004—9 13 2
Boston 010 000 010—2 6 1

Yarbrough, Pagan (8), Sadler (9) and d'Arnaud; J.Smith, Brewer (5), Shawaryn (6), Brasier (8), Taylor (9) and Leon. W_Yarbrough 5-2. L_J.Smith 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (3). Boston, Bradley Jr. (5).

___

Chicago 020 000 000—2 5 1
Kansas City 000 000 000—0 3 0

Giolito, Bummer (8), Colome (9) and McCann; Keller, W.Peralta (9) and Gallagher. W_Giolito 9-1. L_Keller 3-8. Sv_Colome (13). HRs_Chicago, Jimenez (7).

___

Oakland 000 400 100— 5 9 1
Texas 302 140 00x—10 11 0

Blackburn, Dull (4), Brooks (6) and Hundley, Phegley; Palumbo, Springs (5), P.Valdez (8) and Federowicz. W_Springs 4-1. L_Blackburn 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Olson (8), Phegley (8). Texas, Mazara (9), Federowicz (1).

___

Baltimore 000 001 012—4 8 0
Houston 000 001 000—1 4 1

Cashner, Fry (7), M.Castro (8) and Severino; F.Valdez, Harris (8), Guduan (9) and Stubbs. W_Fry 1-3. L_Harris 1-1. Sv_M.Castro (2). HRs_Baltimore, Martin (3), Nunez (16).

___

New York 200 000 200—4 6 0
Cleveland 000 223 01x—8 12 1

Sabathia, Holder (6), Cessa (7) and Romine, G.Sanchez; Plutko, O.Perez (7), Cimber (7), Wittgren (8), Hand (9) and Plawecki. W_Plutko 2-1. L_Sabathia 3-3. HRs_New York, Gregorius (1). Cleveland, Mercado (3), Perez (11), Plawecki (2).

___

Minnesota 101 000 010—3 6 0
Detroit 031 010 04x—9 15 0

Gibson, Eades (6), Magill (8) and J.Castro; B.Farmer, N.Ramirez (3), Alcantara (6), Hardy (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_N.Ramirez 2-0. L_Gibson 6-3. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz (10). Detroit, Stewart (5), Jones 2 (8).

___

Tampa Bay 000 010 000—1 6 0
Boston 002 012 00x—5 6 2

Stanek, Poche (2), Pruitt (3) and Zunino; Price, Workman (7), Walden (8), Barnes (9) and Christian Vazquez. W_Price 4-2. L_Poche 0-1.

___

INTERLEAGUE
Arizona 013 001 001—6 10 0
Toronto 000 000 000—0 5 0

Greinke, Chafin (7), Hirano (7), Andriese (8), Godley (9) and Avila; Sanchez, Gaviglio (7), Mayza (9) and Maile. W_Greinke 7-2. L_Sanchez 3-7. HRs_Arizona, Cron (2), Avila (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 100 000 000—1 6 1
Philadelphia 200 110 00x—4 6 0

Roark, Bowman (6), Hughes (8) and Barnhart; Pivetta and Realmuto. W_Pivetta 4-1. L_Roark 4-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (10).

___

Atlanta 000 000 100—1 3 1
Miami 000 000 000—0 4 0

Teheran, Swarzak (7), Newcomb (8), Jackson (8) and Flowers; Richards, N.Anderson (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_Teheran 4-4. L_Richards 3-6. Sv_Jackson (9).

___

Pittsburgh 021 000 000—3 8 0
Milwaukee 021 100 01x—5 10 1

Lyles, Feliz (4), Rodriguez (6), Liriano (7), Holmes (8) and E.Diaz; Davies, Claudio (6), Guerra (7), Jeffress (8), Hader (9) and Grandal, Pina. W_Davies 7-0. L_Feliz 2-2. Sv_Hader (15). HRs_Pittsburgh, Moran (9). Milwaukee, Moustakas (19), Pina (2).

___

Colorado 002 100 000—3 7 0
New York 021 001 10x—5 9 1

Gray, McGee (6), Estevez (7) and Wolters; Matz, S.Lugo (7), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Matz 5-4. L_Gray 5-5. Sv_E.Diaz (14). HRs_New York, Gomez (2), Alonso (21).