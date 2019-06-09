Moldova's parliament has approved a coalition agreement between the country's major pro-European parties and a pro-Russia party after months of political deadlock in the Eastern European country.

The government includes the pro-European ACUM alliance and pro-Russian Socialist Party of President Igor Dodon, with ACUM's Maia Sandu, a former minister and World Bank adviser, as prime minister.

"Injustice has come to an end today in Moldova," Sandu said Saturday. "Today begins the process of the purification of Moldova."

Neither party won a majority of seats in parliamentary elections in February, with ACUM winning 26 and the Socialist Party winning 35 of the assembly's 101 seats.

Both parties want to keep the Democratic Party, which is led by Vlad Plahotniuc, a powerful oligarch, out of government. The former ruling party won 30 seats in February.

ACUM and the Socialist Party have accused Plahotniuc of transporting people from the breakaway region of Transnistria to polling stations and telling them to vote for the Democratic Party.

Read more: Transnistria: Russia's satellite state an open wound in Eastern Europe

'Oligarchs' keeping Moldova 'captive'

On Saturday, both parties passed a parliamentary motion that said "oligarchs" were keeping Moldova "captive."

"The oligarchs have established a dictatorship driven by manipulation, terror, lies and disinformation. The country is wallowing in corruption," it said.

The ACUM-Socialist Party agreement defied the Constitutional Court, which on Friday ordered parliament to be dissolved and fresh elections to be held.

The Democratic Party's deputy chairman, Andrian Candu, said they would challenge the pact in court.

The US Embassy said it "supports efforts by Moldova's political parties" to "overcome the ongoing political impasse."

The Russian Embassy echoed the US, saying it supported "efforts by parliamentary parties to form a functioning coalition."

amp/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.