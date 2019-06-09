|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Meadows TB
|46
|178
|31
|62
|.348
|Polanco Min
|59
|237
|40
|80
|.338
|TAnderson ChW
|56
|212
|33
|68
|.321
|LeMahieu NYY
|57
|227
|39
|72
|.317
|Brantley Hou
|63
|246
|30
|78
|.317
|La Stella LAA
|59
|203
|36
|64
|.315
|Dozier KC
|52
|185
|27
|58
|.314
|Andrus Tex
|52
|217
|32
|67
|.309
|Reddick Hou
|58
|214
|28
|66
|.308
|Springer Hou
|48
|185
|41
|57
|.308
|Home Runs
GSanchez, New York, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Encarnacion, Seattle, 17; 5 tied at 16.
|Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 50; DoSantana, Seattle, 47; Bregman, Houston, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 43; Encarnacion, Seattle, 42; 5 tied at 41.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 7-0; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.