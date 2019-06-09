MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Washington and Mexico City both took victory laps over a deal that headed off threatened tariffs on Mexican imports, it remained to be seen how effective it may be and migration experts raised concerns over what it could mean for people fleeing poverty and violence in Central America.

Other than a vague reiteration of a joint commitment to promote development, security and growth in Central America, the agreement focuses almost exclusively on enforcement and says little about the root causes driving the surge in migrants.

Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute said his "sense is overall the Mexican government got out of this better than they thought."

The deployment of 6,000 National Guard troops appears to be the key commitment by Mexico to ramp up enforcement.