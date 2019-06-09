  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/09 06:31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 040 010 004—9 13 2
Boston 010 000 010—2 6 1

Yarbrough, Pagan (8), Sadler (9) and d'Arnaud; Smith, Brewer (5), Shawaryn (6), Brasier (8), Taylor (9) and Leon. W_Yarbrough 5-2. L_Smith 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (3). Boston, Bradley Jr. (5).

___

Chicago 020 000 000—2 5 1
Kansas City 000 000 000—0 3 0

Giolito, Bummer (8), Colome (9) and McCann; Keller, W.Peralta (9) and Gallagher. W_Giolito 9-1. L_Keller 3-8. Sv_Colome (13). HRs_Chicago, Jimenez (7).

___

Oakland 000 400 100— 5 9 1
Texas 302 140 00x—10 11 0

Blackburn, Dull (4), Brooks (6) and Hundley, Phegley; Palumbo, Springs (5), Valdez (8) and Federowicz. W_Springs 4-1. L_Blackburn 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Olson (8), Phegley (8). Texas, Mazara (9), Federowicz (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Arizona 013 001 001—6 10 0
Toronto 000 000 000—0 5 0

Greinke, Chafin (7), Hirano (7), Andriese (8), Godley (9) and Avila; Sanchez, Gaviglio (7), Mayza (9) and Maile. W_Greinke 7-2. L_Sanchez 3-7. HRs_Arizona, Cron (2), Avila (3).