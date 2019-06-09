  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/09 05:36
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Meadows TB 46 178 31 62 .348
Polanco Min 59 237 40 80 .338
Brantley Hou 62 242 30 78 .322
TAnderson ChW 56 212 33 68 .321
LeMahieu NYY 57 227 39 72 .317
La Stella LAA 59 203 36 64 .315
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
Reddick Hou 57 210 28 65 .310
Andrus Tex 52 217 32 67 .309
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Encarnacion, Seattle, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Abreu, Chicago, 16; Soler, Kansas City, 16.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 50; DoSantana, Seattle, 47; Bregman, Houston, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 43; Encarnacion, Seattle, 42; 5 tied at 41.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 7-0; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.