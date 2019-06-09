BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Indiana
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Washington
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|New York
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Seattle
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Las Vegas
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Dallas
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
___
|Friday's Games
Indiana 79, Dallas 64
Washington 94, New York 85
|Saturday's Games
Los Angeles 89, Minnesota 85
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled