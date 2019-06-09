Scotland's government has warned Ireland that it will send patrol vessels this weekend to guard a 19-kilometer (12-mile) fishing zone around a tiny disputed islet in the Atlantic Ocean.

Scotland said it would take the "enforcement action" after an increase in activity from Irish vessels around Rockall, an uninhabitable outcrop that the British government claimed 64 years ago.

Scottish external affairs minister Fiona Hyslop wrote to her Irish counterpart on Friday warning that the country would protect its fishing zone against the "illegal" trawler activity around Rockall, which lies 420 kilometers (260 miles) off Scotland's Western Isles and Ireland's County Donegal coast.

Read more: German pensioner quits big tour of Scotland after police 'harassment'

Ireland doesn't recognize Britain's claim to Rockall but has never sought sovereignty for itself. The government insists, however, that the waters around Rockall form part of Irish waters under the European Union's Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).

'No reason to exclude Irish trawlers'

"Ireland's position has been strongly made that there is no basis for excluding Irish fishing vessels from the Rockall waters as they are legitimately pursuing EU fishing opportunities in these waters and have done so unhindered for decades," a statement from the Irish government said on Friday.

Read more: Ireland votes to ease divorce laws, back united Ireland

Ireland's Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, said although the government had tried to avoid a standoff with Scotland, he had "no option but to put our fishing industry on notice of the stated intention of the Scottish Government."

The Scottish Fishermen's Federation, meanwhile, backed its government's proposed action.

"The area is recognized in UK law as part of Scottish territorial waters and hosts multi-million-pound haddock, monkfish and squid fisheries that are hugely important to our fleet," Bertie Armstrong, chief executive of the SFF, said in a statement.

Read more: Report shows stark effect Brexit will have on Irish economy, deal or no deal

Move emboldens Scottish fishermen

"The Scottish Government is right to impose compliance, full stop. But at a time when we are moving towards independent Coastal State status it lays down a benchmark for the future," he added, referring to Britain's exit from the EU, which will see it operate outside the CFP.

Fewer than 20 people have ever set foot on the isolated Atlantic outcrop, among them, the British navy, which hoisted the Union flag in 1955. In 1972, the British government declared Rockall part of Scotland.

As Rockall cannot sustain human habitation or economic life, the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) allows the claimant to a territorial sea extending 12 nautical miles.

.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.