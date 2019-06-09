BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

|Spanish Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barcelona
|38
|26
|9
|3
|90
|36
|87
|Atletico
|38
|22
|10
|6
|55
|29
|76
|Madrid
|38
|21
|5
|12
|63
|46
|68
|Valencia
|38
|15
|16
|7
|51
|35
|61
|Getafe
|38
|15
|14
|9
|48
|35
|59
|Sevilla
|38
|17
|8
|13
|62
|47
|59
|Espanyol
|38
|14
|11
|13
|48
|50
|53
|Athletic Bilbao
|38
|13
|14
|11
|41
|45
|53
|Sociedad
|38
|13
|11
|14
|45
|46
|50
|Betis
|38
|14
|8
|16
|44
|52
|50
|Alaves
|38
|13
|11
|14
|39
|50
|50
|Eibar
|38
|11
|14
|13
|46
|50
|47
|Leganes
|38
|11
|12
|15
|37
|43
|45
|Villarreal
|38
|10
|14
|14
|49
|52
|44
|Levante
|38
|11
|11
|16
|59
|66
|44
|Valladolid
|38
|10
|11
|17
|32
|51
|41
|Celta Vigo
|38
|10
|11
|17
|53
|62
|41
|Girona
|38
|9
|10
|19
|37
|53
|37
|Huesca
|38
|7
|12
|19
|43
|65
|33
|Rayo Vallecano
|38
|8
|8
|22
|41
|70
|32
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Osasuna
|42
|26
|9
|7
|59
|35
|87
|Granada
|42
|22
|13
|7
|52
|28
|79
|Malaga
|42
|21
|11
|10
|51
|31
|74
|Albacete
|42
|19
|14
|9
|54
|38
|71
|Mallorca
|42
|19
|12
|11
|53
|37
|69
|Deportivo
|42
|17
|17
|8
|50
|32
|68
|Cadiz
|42
|16
|16
|10
|53
|36
|64
|Oviedo
|42
|17
|12
|13
|48
|48
|63
|Gijon
|42
|16
|13
|13
|43
|38
|61
|Almeria
|42
|15
|15
|12
|51
|39
|60
|Elche
|42
|13
|16
|13
|49
|52
|55
|Las Palmas
|41
|12
|17
|12
|47
|49
|53
|Extremadura
|42
|14
|11
|17
|43
|47
|53
|Alcorcon
|42
|14
|10
|18
|36
|42
|52
|Zaragoza
|41
|13
|12
|16
|49
|50
|51
|Numancia
|41
|11
|15
|15
|43
|49
|48
|Tenerife
|41
|10
|17
|14
|39
|50
|47
|Lugo
|41
|10
|16
|15
|42
|50
|46
|Rayo Majadahonda
|41
|11
|9
|21
|45
|61
|42
|Gimnastic de Tarragona
|41
|9
|8
|24
|29
|62
|35
|Cordoba
|42
|7
|13
|22
|48
|79
|34
|Reus
|41
|5
|6
|30
|16
|47
|0
|Tuesday, June 4
Cadiz 0, Extremadura 1
Lugo 0, Tenerife 0
Oviedo 4, Rayo Majadahonda 3
Mallorca 1, Granada 1
Albacete 1, Malaga 2
Zaragoza 0, Numancia 0
Elche 0, Deportivo 0
|Saturday, June 8
Malaga 3, Elche 0
Gijon 1, Cadiz 0
Osasuna 1, Oviedo 0
Extremadura 0, Mallorca 0
Granada 2, Alcorcon 1
Almeria 3, Albacete 0
Deportivo 2, Cordoba 0
|Sunday, June 9
Numancia vs. Las Palmas 1400 GMT
Rayo Majadahonda vs. Reus 1400 GMT
Gimnastic de Tarragona vs. Lugo 1630 GMT
Tenerife vs. Zaragoza 1830 GMT