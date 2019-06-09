Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|040
|010
|004—9
|13
|2
|Boston
|010
|000
|010—2
|6
|1
Yarbrough, Pagan (8), Sadler (9) and d'Arnaud; Smith, Brewer (5), Shawaryn (6), Brasier (8), Taylor (9) and Leon. W_Yarbrough 5-2. L_Smith 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (3). Boston, Bradley Jr. (5).
___
|Chicago
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Giolito, Bummer (8), Colome (9) and McCann; Keller, Peralta (9) and Gallagher. W_Giolito 9-1. L_Keller 3-8. Sv_Colome (13). HRs_Chicago, Jimenez (7).
___
|Oakland
|000
|400
|100—
|5
|9
|1
|Texas
|302
|140
|00x—10
|11
|0
Blackburn, Dull (4), Brooks (6) and Hundley, Phegley; Palumbo, Springs (5), Valdez (8) and Federowicz. W_Springs 4-1. L_Blackburn 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Olson (8), Phegley (8). Texas, Mazara (9), Federowicz (1).