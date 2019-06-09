Germany-China Sums

|China
|0
|0—0
|Germany
|0
|1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Germany, Giulia Gwinn, 66th minute.
Shots_Germany 18, China 4.
Shots On Goal_Germany 5, China 1.
Yellow Cards_Germany, Lena Oberdorf, 82nd. China, Wang Shanshan, 12th; Yang Li, 44th; Liu Shanshan, 50th; Wang Shuang, 71st.
Offsides_Germany 3, China 1.
Fouls Committed_Germany 7, China 19.
Corner Kicks_Germany 8, China 3.
Referee_Marie-Soleil Beaudoin, Canada. Assistant Referees_Princess Brown, Jamaica; Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing, Jamaica; Massimiliano Irrati, Italy. 4th Official_Lucila Venegas, Mexico.
A_15,283.
|Lineups
Germany: Almuth Schult; Sara Doorsoun, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, Carolin Simon (Lena Oberdorf, 46th); Sara Daebritz, Svenja Huth (Lea Schuller, 86th), Melanie Leupolz (Lina Magull, 63rd), Dzsenifer Marozsan; Alexandra Popp.
China: Peng Shimeng; Wu Haiyan, Liu Shanshan, Wang Yan, Wang Ying, Lin Yuping; Han Peng, Zhang Rui,Yao Wei (Wang Shuang, 46th); Lou Jiahui (Tan Ruyin, 33rd), Yang Li (Song Duan, 69th), Wang Shanshan, Gu Yasha.