  1. Home
  2. World

Germany-China Sums

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/09 04:47
Rennes, France
China 0 0—0
Germany 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Germany, Giulia Gwinn, 66th minute.

Shots_Germany 18, China 4.

Shots On Goal_Germany 5, China 1.

Yellow Cards_Germany, Lena Oberdorf, 82nd. China, Wang Shanshan, 12th; Yang Li, 44th; Liu Shanshan, 50th; Wang Shuang, 71st.

Offsides_Germany 3, China 1.

Fouls Committed_Germany 7, China 19.

Corner Kicks_Germany 8, China 3.

Referee_Marie-Soleil Beaudoin, Canada. Assistant Referees_Princess Brown, Jamaica; Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing, Jamaica; Massimiliano Irrati, Italy. 4th Official_Lucila Venegas, Mexico.

A_15,283.

Lineups

Germany: Almuth Schult; Sara Doorsoun, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, Carolin Simon (Lena Oberdorf, 46th); Sara Daebritz, Svenja Huth (Lea Schuller, 86th), Melanie Leupolz (Lina Magull, 63rd), Dzsenifer Marozsan; Alexandra Popp.

China: Peng Shimeng; Wu Haiyan, Liu Shanshan, Wang Yan, Wang Ying, Lin Yuping; Han Peng, Zhang Rui,Yao Wei (Wang Shuang, 46th); Lou Jiahui (Tan Ruyin, 33rd), Yang Li (Song Duan, 69th), Wang Shanshan, Gu Yasha.