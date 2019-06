BC-TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Saturday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinal

Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.

Women's Singles

Final

Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Final

Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Juniors Men's Singles

Final

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (7), Denmark, def. Toby Alex Kodat, United States, 6-3, 6-7, 6-0.

Juniors Women's Singles

Final

Leylah Annie Fernandez (1), Canada, def. Emma Navarro (8), United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Juniors Men's Doubles

Final

Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina and Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida (5), Brazil, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy and Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, 7-6, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Doubles

Final

Emma Navarro, United States and Chloe Beck, United States, def. Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia and Alina Charaeva (4), Russia, 6-1, 6-2.