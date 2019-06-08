  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/08 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 1 .800
Indiana 3 1 .750 ½
Washington 3 1 .750 ½
Chicago 1 2 .333 2
Atlanta 1 3 .250
New York 0 4 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 1 .800
Seattle 3 2 .600 1
Las Vegas 2 2 .500
Los Angeles 2 2 .500
Phoenix 1 2 .333 2
Dallas 0 3 .000 3

___

Friday's Games

Indiana 79, Dallas 64

Washington 94, New York 85

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled