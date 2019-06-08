WORLD SPORTS at 1345 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Novak Djokovic's 26-match Grand Slam winning streak is on the line when he and Dominic Thiem resume their rain-suspended French Open semifinal. After Djokovic-Thiem concludes, No. 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women's championship. By Howard Fendrich. Developing.

— With:

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

CRI--CWC-ENGLAND-BANGLADESH

CARDIFF, Wales — Jason Roy smashes an umpire to the ground and Bangladesh's bowlers to all corners of Sophia Gardens in his 121-ball 153 to lead England to a tournament-high 386-6 at the Cricket World Cup. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 430 words, photos. Will be updated with result.

CRI--CWC-AFGHANISTAN-NEW ZEALAND

TAUNTON, England — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first at Afghanistan. By John Pye. Match is underway.

— With:

— CRI--CWC-INDIA-AUSTRALIA PREVIEW — Oval classic: India v Aussies, Bumrah v Starc, Kohli v Smith. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— CRI--CWC-WORLD CUP-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

CAR--F1-CANADIAN GP

MONTREAL — Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton aims for a record-extending 86th career pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix. Ferrari is under pressure to start on pole after failing to win any of the first six races of the season. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2000 GMT.

SOC--EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

European superpowers, including world champion France, Belgium, Italy and Germany are in action in 2020 European Championship qualifying. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

SOC--MONTENEGRO-COACH'S BOYCOTT

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro has fired national coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic after he boycotted the European Championship qualifier against Kosovo. Tumbakovic is a Serb. Two players boycotted as well. SENT: 310 words.

SOC--WWCUP-CHINA-GERMANY

RENNES, France — Dzsenifer Marozsan and Germany open Women's World Cup play with a Group B matchup against China. UPCOMING: 200 words, photo. Match is underway.

SOC--WWCUP-SOUTH AFRICA-SPAIN

LE HAVRE, France — Spain looks to make a mark as it begins World Cup play with a Group B matchup against South Africa. UPCOMING: 200 words, photo. Game begins at 1600 GMT.

SOC--WWCUP-NIGERIA-NORWAY

REIMS, France — Norway, one of just four countries to have won a Women's World Cup, opens touranment play against Nigeria. UPCOMING: 200 words, photo. Game begins at 1900 GMT.

SOC--NATIONS LEAGUE FINAL

PORTO, Portugal — The final of UEFA's newest competition will feature another clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 590 words, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS

OAKLAND, California — Kawhi Leonard outduels the Splash Brothers for 36 points and 12 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors move within a victory of the franchise's first championship by winning a second straight game on Golden State's home floor, beating the Warriors 105-92 for a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

Other stories:

— GLF--CANADIAN OPEN — Snedeker 1 stoke back after tying tourney record 10-under 60. SENT: 520 words, photos.

— GLF--LPGA TOUR — Lee6 tied for lead at ShopRite Classic. SENT: 450 words, photos.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Crusaders beat Rebels, Brumbies down Waratahs. SENT: 480 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.