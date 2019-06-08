MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say 28 people were hurt in an accident involving a fair ride in a town near Seville.

Local Spanish media report the spinning disc ride appeared to have fallen apart on Saturday but the nature of the accident weren't clear.

Seville's municipal emergency services say nine of the injured who were taken to local hospitals.

The town hall of La Rinconada said in a statement the ride had passed safety inspections. It says local authorities are investigating what might have caused the malfunction.