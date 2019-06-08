TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) failed to give a detailed reply in a TV presentation Saturday (June 8) on what she would do if she lost the presidential primaries to challenger ex-Premier William Lai (賴清德).

From June 10 through 14, voters all over Taiwan will be polled about their preferences for the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential nomination for the January 11, 2020 election.

While the two rivals did not directly debate each other, they had to answer questions from reporters and experts, and the first one asked what they would do if they lost the primaries.

Lai was the first to reply, saying that due to the DPP defeat in last year’s regional elections, it was important for the party to pick the strongest possible candidate most likely to win in 2020.

The former premier said that if he won the primaries, Tsai should support him, while he also emphasized his talent in helping lawmakers to win election. The 113-seat Legislative Yuan will also be up for re-election on the same day as the president.

Lai concluded that if Tsai won, he would of course support her.

The president, on the other hand, emphasized solidarity within the party, and noted that this was the first time than an incumbent president faced a challenge from within the party.

Tsai said that following last year’s defeat, the government had already changed course and won widespread support. The most important element was not who would represent the DPP in the next election, but who had the ability to transform the country, she said.