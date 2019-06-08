  1. Home
Taiwan president defends record in TV appearance ahead of DPP primaries

President Tsai Ing-wen is facing challenge from ex-Premier William Lai

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/08 16:20
President Tsai Ing-wen defends her record at Saturday's televised policy presentation.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) put up a strong defense of her record in government in a televised policy presentation Saturday (June 8) aimed at winning the Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential nomination.

Ex-Premier William Lai (賴清德) also presented his views and responded to questions from experts. The 90-minute event, broadcast live on CTS but also streamed online, is the only opportunity the two rivals will have before opinion polls to be conducted from June 10 through 14 will determine the final candidate for the January 2020 election.

President Tsai emphasized her record in office since May 2016, and described her work as “a house half built.”

She insisted she had followed the DPP’s basic principles while governing Taiwan over the past three years. Those years had been hard work, but the fruits were about to be harvested, she said.

The country had become a reliable international partner, and no longer the “troublemaker” alleged by the opposition, according to Tsai. She promised Free Trade Agreements and entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
2020 presidential election
DPP
Tsai Ing-wen

