Taiwan ex-Premier Lai presents views on TV for DPP nomination race

Saturday June 8 TV presentation is only one ahead of June 10-14 opinion polls

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/08 16:08
Ex-Premier William Lai in Saturday's DPP televised presentation.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The two rivals for the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential nomination, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and ex-Premier William Lai (賴清德), presented their views and responded to questions from experts Saturday (June 8).

The 90-minute event, broadcast live on CTS but also streamed online, is the only opportunity the two rivals will have before opinion polls to be conducted from June 10 through 14 will determine the final candidate for the January 2020 election.

After an opening speech by DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) calling for solidarity once the choice had been made, Tsai and Lai gave a short presentation.
Lai insisted Taiwan was already a democracy where the people decided who ruled the country.

At this most difficult moment, when Taiwan and the DPP faced tough times, he could just not sit idly by and watch the party lose power and Taiwanese democracy lose its sovereignty, the former premier emphasized.

His candidacy did not serve personal reasons and was not about negating the past few years of DPP government, Lai added.

He presented the four main points of his campaign platform as protecting Taiwan, solidarity through transparent and clean government accompanied by judicial and constitutional reform, investing in youth and innovation, and internationalizing Taiwan.

Lai also emphasized that the country’s population should not fall below 20 million from the present 23 million by 2050, the Central News Agency reported.
2020 presidential election
DPP
William Lai

