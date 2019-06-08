  1. Home
Photo of the Day: The Future’s So Bright, Even My Cat's Gotta Wear Shades

Taiwan to huff and puff at least until the end of the weekend

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/08 15:21
Fighting the harsh sunlight in Taiwan Saturday June 8.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Most of Taiwan was huffing and puffing under temperatures near 36 degrees Celsius for the second day running Saturday (June 8).

Popular travel destinations and highways around the country were packed as the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday reached its half-way mark.

The Central Weather Bureau predicted clear skies or light clouds for most parts of Taiwan, and cautioned people venturing outside to apply suntan lotion or stay out of the direct sunlight, and to take sufficient water with them to prevent dehydration.

Sunday was likely to bring more of the same, with rain only likely in the form of thundershowers in mountainous areas, but once the weekend, and the holiday, over, rain would spread across the island, with maximum temperatures staying in a range from 31 to 33 degrees, according to forecasters.
Central Weather Bureau
weather

