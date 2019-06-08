  1. Home
  2. World

Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/08 14:26

J VB C H PROM.

Meadows TB 45 174 29 60 .345

Polanco Min 59 237 40 80 .338

Brantley Hou 62 242 30 78 .322

TAnderson ChW 55 209 33 67 .321

LeMahieu NYY 57 227 39 72 .317

La Stella LAA 59 203 36 64 .315

Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314

Devers Bos 62 241 47 75 .311

Reddick Hou 57 210 28 65 .310

Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308

Jonrones=

GSánchez, New York, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Encarnación, Seattle, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Abreu, Chicago, 16; Soler, Kansas City, 16.

Carreras Producidas=

Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 50; DoSantana, Seattle, 47; Bregman, Houston, 44; Mondesí, Kansas City, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 43; Encarnación, Seattle, 42; 5 tied at 41.

Pitcheo=

German, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 7-0; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-2; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.