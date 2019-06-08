Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.
Meadows TB 45 174 29 60 .345
Polanco Min 59 237 40 80 .338
Brantley Hou 62 242 30 78 .322
TAnderson ChW 55 209 33 67 .321
LeMahieu NYY 57 227 39 72 .317
La Stella LAA 59 203 36 64 .315
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
Devers Bos 62 241 47 75 .311
Reddick Hou 57 210 28 65 .310
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Jonrones=
GSánchez, New York, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Encarnación, Seattle, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Abreu, Chicago, 16; Soler, Kansas City, 16.
Carreras Producidas=
Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 50; DoSantana, Seattle, 47; Bregman, Houston, 44; Mondesí, Kansas City, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 43; Encarnación, Seattle, 42; 5 tied at 41.
Pitcheo=
German, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 7-0; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-2; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.