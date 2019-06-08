|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Bellinger LAD
|61
|222
|51
|81
|.365
|Dahl Col
|53
|195
|36
|66
|.338
|McNeil NYM
|50
|181
|21
|61
|.337
|Yelich Mil
|57
|205
|49
|69
|.337
|Bell Pit
|61
|237
|45
|79
|.333
|Arenado Col
|61
|247
|48
|82
|.332
|Rendon Was
|49
|177
|44
|57
|.322
|Freeman Atl
|62
|241
|46
|75
|.311
|DPeralta Ari
|50
|207
|30
|64
|.309
|JBaez ChC
|60
|245
|42
|75
|.306
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Alonso, New York, 20; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; FReyes, San Diego, 19; Renfroe, San Diego, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 18; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; Freeman, Atlanta, 17; Dietrich, Cincinnati, 17.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 56; Arenado, Colorado, 54; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 54; Yelich, Milwaukee, 52; Ozuna, St. Louis, 51; Escobar, Arizona, 49; Alonso, New York, 45; Harper, Philadelphia, 44; Rizzo, Chicago, 44; 3 tied at 43.
|Pitching
Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 7-1; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Davies, Milwaukee, 6-0; Castillo, Cincinnati, 6-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Greinke, Arizona, 6-2.