By  Associated Press
2019/06/08 13:15
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 61 222 51 81 .365
Dahl Col 53 195 36 66 .338
McNeil NYM 50 181 21 61 .337
Yelich Mil 57 205 49 69 .337
Bell Pit 61 237 45 79 .333
Arenado Col 61 247 48 82 .332
Rendon Was 49 177 44 57 .322
Freeman Atl 62 241 46 75 .311
DPeralta Ari 50 207 30 64 .309
JBaez ChC 60 245 42 75 .306
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 23; Alonso, New York, 20; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; FReyes, San Diego, 19; Renfroe, San Diego, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 18; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; Freeman, Atlanta, 17; Dietrich, Cincinnati, 17.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 56; Arenado, Colorado, 54; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 54; Yelich, Milwaukee, 52; Ozuna, St. Louis, 51; Escobar, Arizona, 49; Alonso, New York, 45; Harper, Philadelphia, 44; Rizzo, Chicago, 44; 3 tied at 43.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 7-1; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Davies, Milwaukee, 6-0; Castillo, Cincinnati, 6-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Greinke, Arizona, 6-2.