Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|011
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|112
|01x—5
|7
|0
German, Hale (7) and G.Sanchez; Plesac, Wittgren (8), Hand (9) and Plawecki. W_Plesac 1-1. L_German 9-2. Sv_Hand (19). HRs_New York, Hicks (4). Cleveland, Santana (12), Naquin (2).
___
|Tampa Bay
|010
|201
|001—5
|10
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|001—1
|4
|0
Y.Chirinos, Pagan (9) and Zunino; Porcello, Taylor (7), Shawaryn (8) and Leon, Vazquez. W_Y.Chirinos 7-2. L_Porcello 4-6. HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (6), Kiermaier (7).
___
|Minnesota
|002
|001
|021—6
|14
|0
|Detroit
|100
|110
|000—3
|11
|0
Pineda, Morin (6), R.Harper (7), Duffey (8), Parker (9) and Garver; Boyd, J.Jimenez (8), Reininger (9), Stumpf (9) and J.Hicks. W_R.Harper 1-0. L_J.Jimenez 2-4. Sv_Parker (9). HRs_Minnesota, Cruz (9), Cron (14), Garver (10).
___
|Oakland
|100
|010
|102—5
|10
|2
|Texas
|000
|003
|000—3
|10
|1
Bre.Anderson, Petit (7), Treinen (9) and Phegley; Lynn, Miller (7), Chavez (8), Leclerc (9) and Mathis. W_Petit 1-1. L_Leclerc 1-2. Sv_Treinen (13). HRs_Oakland, Semien 2 (9). Texas, Pence (13).
___
|Baltimore
|201
|000
|000
|00—3
|5
|2
|Houston
|000
|030
|000
|01—4
|6
|1
Ynoa, Armstrong (7), Bleier (8), Givens (9), Kline (11) and Sisco; Cole, Rondon (8), Perez (9) and R.Chirinos. W_Perez 1-0. L_Kline 1-3. HRs_Baltimore, Sisco (1). Houston, Kemp (4), Reddick (7).
___
|Chicago
|002
|000
|200—4
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|003
|20x—6
|10
|0
Nova, Marshall (6), Fry (7), Minaya (7), K.Herrera (8) and J.McCann; Bailey, Boxberger (7), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado. W_Boxberger 1-3. L_Fry 1-2. Sv_Kennedy (4).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|501
|101—8
|10
|1
|Toronto
|000
|010
|001—2
|5
|0
M.Kelly, Bradley (8), McFarland (9) and C.Kelly; Stroman, Law (6), Luciano (8) and Jansen. W_M.Kelly 6-6. L_Stroman 3-8. HRs_Arizona, Peralta (8), Cron (1), Kelly (6). Toronto, Hernandez (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|001—1
|4
|0
|Chicago
|200
|100
|00x—3
|6
|0
Mikolas, Gallegos (5), Helsley (7), Webb (8) and Wieters; Hamels, Strop (9) and Caratini. W_Hamels 5-2. L_Mikolas 4-6. Sv_Strop (6). HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (10). Chicago, Baez (16).
___
|Cincinnati
|100
|001
|000—2
|6
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|030
|01x—4
|6
|1
Mahle, Hughes (6), W.Peralta (8), Hernandez (8) and Barnhart; Eflin, Alvarez (7), Velasquez (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Eflin 6-5. L_Mahle 2-6. Sv_Neris (13). HRs_Cincinnati, Votto (5). Philadelphia, Bruce (4).
___
|Atlanta
|211
|210
|000—7
|14
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
Soroka, Winkler (9) and B.McCann; Urena, Chen (4), Brigham (6), Kinley (9) and Alfaro. W_Soroka 7-1. L_Urena 4-7. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna Jr. (13), Freeman (17).
___
|Colorado
|001
|100
|030—5
|10
|1
|New York
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|1
Senzatela, B.Shaw (7), Oberg (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; deGrom, Gsellman (7), Gagnon (8), Font (8), Santiago (9) and Ramos. W_Senzatela 5-4. L_deGrom 3-6. HRs_Colorado, Dahl (6), Murphy (5). New York, Conforto (12).
___
|Pittsburgh
|002
|001
|010—
|4
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|030
|103
|30x—10
|14
|0
R.Davis, Holmes (4), Kingham (5), Hartlieb (7) and E.Diaz, Stallings; Woodruff, Claudio (7), Burnes (8) and Grandal. W_Woodruff 8-1. L_R.Davis 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Newman (2). Milwaukee, Thames (8), Braun (10).