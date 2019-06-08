  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/08 11:53
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Meadows TB 45 174 29 60 .345
Polanco Min 59 237 40 80 .338
Brantley Hou 62 242 30 78 .322
TAnderson ChW 55 209 33 67 .321
LeMahieu NYY 57 227 39 72 .317
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
La Stella LAA 58 201 36 63 .313
Fletcher LAA 61 218 32 68 .312
Devers Bos 62 241 47 75 .311
Reddick Hou 57 210 28 65 .310
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Encarnacion, Seattle, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Abreu, Chicago, 16; Soler, Kansas City, 16.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 50; DoSantana, Seattle, 45; Bregman, Houston, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 43; Encarnacion, Seattle, 42; 5 tied at 41.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 7-0; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.