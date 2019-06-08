|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Meadows TB
|45
|174
|29
|60
|.345
|Polanco Min
|59
|237
|40
|80
|.338
|Brantley Hou
|62
|242
|30
|78
|.322
|TAnderson ChW
|55
|209
|33
|67
|.321
|LeMahieu NYY
|57
|227
|39
|72
|.317
|Dozier KC
|52
|185
|27
|58
|.314
|La Stella LAA
|58
|201
|36
|63
|.313
|Fletcher LAA
|61
|218
|32
|68
|.312
|Devers Bos
|62
|241
|47
|75
|.311
|Reddick Hou
|57
|210
|28
|65
|.310
|Home Runs
GSanchez, New York, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Encarnacion, Seattle, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Abreu, Chicago, 16; Soler, Kansas City, 16.
|Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 50; DoSantana, Seattle, 45; Bregman, Houston, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 43; Encarnacion, Seattle, 42; 5 tied at 41.
|Pitching
German, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 7-0; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.