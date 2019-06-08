President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One after arriving, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brando
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard gets ready to talk to reporters as he leaves the Department of State in Washington, on Friday June 7, 2019.
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up before departing Shannon Airport, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Shannon, Ireland.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at JLS Automation in York, Pa., Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Men use rafts to transport black-market gasoline across the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, as one pushes sacks of corn in the opposite direction.
Men carry containers of black-market gasoline, recently brought illegally across the Suchiate River on rafts, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Thursday, June 6, 2019.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, tweeting that the country "has agreed to take strong measures" to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States. But the deal the two neighbors agreed to falls short of some of the dramatic overhauls the U.S. had pushed for.
A "U.S.-Mexico Joint Declaration" released by the State Department late Friday said the U.S. "will immediately expand the implementation" of a program that returns asylum-seekers who cross the southern border to Mexico while their claims are adjudicated.
Mexico will "offer jobs, healthcare and education" to those people, the agreement stated. Mexico has also agreed, it said, to take "unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration.